Many Snake Bite Cases Go Unreported In India: Experts Highlights Gaps In Snakebite Management

What can be done to bring down the incidence of snake bites and envenoming? Hear what the exerts say:

How often do you come across news about snakebites? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 5 million cases of snake bites are reported every year, with about 2.7 million cases resulting in snakebite envenoming, a potentially life-threatening disease. Snakebite envenoming leads to thousands of deaths, amputations and other permanent disabilities each year. On the eve of International Snakebite Awareness Day, experts highlighted the gaps in snakebite management in India as well as suggested remedial reforms.

Speaking at the Second National Snakebite Summit organised jointly by Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited and IHW Council, the experts also suggested some measures to bring down the incidence of snake bites in India. The Summit aimed at generating awareness on effective snake bite therapies and management.

How to improve snakebite management in India

According to the experts, many snakebite cases in India go unreported as people do not seek medical advice and rely on traditional or local healers, which further deteriorates the situation.

Speaking on this issue, M. Jose Louies, IUCN Viper Specialist Group, emphasized on the need of accurate data for compensation and capacity building to tackle discrepancies in numbers and come up with concrete measures in the regard.

Vinita Srivastava, Advisor, Tribal Health Cell, Ministry of Tribal Health Affairs, said, "Local tribal healers and community leaders should be trained through training modules being prepared in consultation with experts, to avoid misguidance."

She also suggested on making use of digital technology and apps for better management and co-ordination in such cases. Further, she highlighted the need for strengthening health system so that states can procure good venoms according to their regional requirements.

"Rapid transport, referral mechanism and standardized protocols at secondary and tertiary level as ascribed by WHO should be implemented along with regular monitoring," she added.

Need to increase availability and accessibility of anti-venom

The experts underscored the fact that snake bites are preventable and many of them agreed that mass awareness introducing behavioural changes can play a big role in bringing down the incidence of snake bites.

Chetan Raj Singh, Vice President-Critical Care & Emergency Medicine, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, pointed out the 3 A's or parameters of snakebite treatment protocols: Accessibility, Awareness and Availability of anti-venom to all areas through proper delivery and supply chain.

He said that the caprylic acid precipitation method makes their anti- venom the safest option available in the market and ensures no collateral damage to the patient. The company is also working on introducing nano filtration processes that Singh said, "will further enhance the quality of our anti-venom."

Dr Aldon Fernandes, Vice President - Research & Development (Biologicals), Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, noted that state governments can help in ensuring that cost effective, region-specific anti-venom reach the target population.

Padma Shri Dr. Omesh Kumar Bharti, State Epidemiologist, State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Himachal Pradesh, believes that standardized medical protocols and availability of the right amount of anti-venom are critical for managing snake bite cases successfully.