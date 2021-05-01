Several studies have suggested that Covid-19 may hit harder on people with diabetes. They’re more likely to develop worse complications and die if they get infected by the virus compared to those without diabetes. Why people with diabetes are more susceptible to severe Covid-19 infections? One of the reasons being that high blood sugar levels can weaken their immune system defenses. In addition health experts suggest that the virus may thrive in an environment of elevated blood glucose and also increase inflammation or internal swelling in people with diabetes which can make recovery from the illness more difficult. As researchers