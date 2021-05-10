So far Covid-19 has caused more than 3.2 million deaths worldwide and infected over 157 million people. Many who have survived the disease are also dealing with the long-lasting effects of the viral disease. Several reports have highlighted the rising cases of lasting mental and physical health issues among the Covid-19 survivors. Sensitivities to light fatigue extreme body pain headaches dementia stroke depression are some of the lasting effects of Covid-19 reported to be experienced by the Covid-19 survivors. Mental health experts in India have also come across two other common phenomena among Covid-19 patients: survivor guilt and ICU trauma.