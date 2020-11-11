Most people especially parents are worried that small children would be more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection and severe illness if infected as their body is still developing. On the contrary current data suggests that cases of Covid-19 are much less in children as compared to adults. Now you might be wondering why children are much better off than adults? One possible reason according to researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London is that many children already have antibodies to other coronaviruses. About 1 in 5 of the colds that commonly affect children are caused by viruses in this family.