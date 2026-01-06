Manoj Kothari Passes Away At 67: Former World Billiards Champion’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari passes away at 67. His death highlights the rising risk of cardiac arrest in men over 60 and key warning signs.

Former World Billiards champion Manoj Kothari, a powerful figure in Indian sports, has passed away at the age of 67, leaving fans and the whole sports community in disbelief and shock. Manoj Kothari, is the one who won the IBSF World billiards championship in 1990 and later served as chief national coach, was undergoing treatment in the hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest after a recent liver transplant and subsequent lung infection, highlighting the complex health issues faced by men's over 60. His death has raised a very serious issue regarding heart health in older adult, especially in those with serious medical histories.

Manoj Kothari's Cause Of Death

Manoj Kothari's cause of death was revealed as massive cardiac arrest on the morning of January 5, 2026, in a Tirunelveli hospital. According to the reports, Kothari had undergone a liver transplant roughly 10 days before his death, which was initially successful. But later on, he developed a lung infection, and his condition starts to deteriorate. Around 7:30 AM on the day of his death, he suffered the cardiac arrest that proved fatal. Cardiac arrest happens when your heart suddenly stops beating due to an electrical malfunction, leading to loss of blood flow to vital organs. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by blocked arteries, cardiac often occurs swiftly and requires immediate medical attention.

Who Is Manoj Kothari?

Manoj Kothari was one of India's most respected Cue sports champion, winning the IBSF World billiards championship in 1990 and excelling in national and international competition for decades. He also coached emerging talents and served as the chief nation coach, shaping Indian billiards over a decade. His contribution earned him the prestigious Dhyan chand award for lifetime achievement in 2005.

Major surgeries And Heart Risk

Major surgeries like liver transplants, place, significant stress on the body. Even if a patient have a successful surgery, they can face increase risk of complications, such as infection, organ strain, and heart stress. Immunosuppressant medication required after transplant can also affect metabolism and cardiovascular function. Kothari's subsequent lung infection likely added strain on his cardiovascular system, increasing the likelihood of cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Arrest Risk In Men Over 60

Men above the age of 60 are at higher risk of cardiac arrest due to natural aging changes in the heart and blood vessels. High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, sedentary lifestyle, and histories of major illness or surgery can further increase the risk. Regular cardiovascular medical checkup, monitoring of important health indicators, and early treatment of infections and metabolic issues are very important for prevention.

Symptoms Of Cardiac Arrest In Men Over 60

Cardiac arrest can suddenly, but some warning sign include chest pain, shortness of breath, irregular, heartbeat, dizziness or unexplained fatigue. Men over 60 should work closely with healthcare providers to manage risk factor, such as blood pressure, blood, sugar, and lifestyle habits, including diet and exercise.

Taking Care Of Heart Health

Manoj Kothari's death is a significant loss for the sports world and also works as a reminder of how interconnected overall health is, especially in the later stage. His life and sudden death shows the importance of cardiovascular health, early diagnosis, and preventive measures for men, entering their 60s and beyond.