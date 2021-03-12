The health officials have warned everyone that the surge of the deadly disease, COVID-19 is not over yet and people should continue to follow protocols. As the curve is flattening, we ought to be more careful in public places and while working. Every industry, including entertainment, suffered due to the coronavirus, but the ripple effect is slowly wearing off. With everything back on track, actors are constantly going out to shoot, keeping precautions in mind. Despite the constant efforts, celebrities are getting infected with SARS-CoV-2. After actor Ranbir Kapoor, it is actor Manoj Bajpayee who has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also Read - Health officials test positive after the 2nd dose of Covid vaccine in Maharashtra

Manoj Bajpayee In Isolation

He tested positive while filming for his next film, Despatch, which has now been put on a halt. Manoj's team shared the shocking news in a statement that read, "Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped and will resume in a couple of months. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Many other Bollywood celebrities such as Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kanika Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and many more were infected with the coronavirus last year. With vaccination in process, the virus continues to infect people. Those in the public eye afflicted with coronavirus are urging fans to practice precaution and self-isolation to keep themselves and their closed ones safe.

Maharashtra Still Experiencing A Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with the number of cases rising by the day. Today, 23,885 coronavirus cases have been registered, following which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of lockdowns in areas of the state after it has already been announced for Nagpur City. This comes after seeing a constant rise in cases in Maharashtra. According to the official data, Maharashtra has more than half of the total COVID-19 caseload in India.

The government has blamed the laxity on people as the main reason behind the surge in coronavirus cases. Even as the vaccination drive against COVID-19 has begun, it is essential to practice precautionary measures to flatten the curve. As for the vaccines, the second vaccination drive began on March 1 that promised that administer people over the age of 65 and those between the ages of 45 and 59 suffering from comorbidities. While vaccines are free in government hospitals, people have to pay Rs 250 at private hospitals.