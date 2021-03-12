The health officials have warned everyone that the surge of the deadly disease COVID-19 is not over yet and people should continue to follow protocols. As the curve is flattening we ought to be more careful in public places and while working. Every industry including entertainment suffered due to the coronavirus but the ripple effect is slowly wearing off. With everything back on track actors are constantly going out to shoot keeping precautions in mind. Despite the constant efforts celebrities are getting infected with SARS-CoV-2. After actor Ranbir Kapoor it is actor Manoj Bajpayee who has tested positive for novel