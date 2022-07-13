Manipur Covid-19 Cases Latest Update: All Schools Shut Down Amid Massive Surge

Manipur Covid Latest Update: If you have taken off the mask considering the corona epidemic as a past, you are wrong. This virus has started attacking again in the world.

Manipur Coronavirus Latest Updates: The corona epidemic is again preparing to attack with the increased cases in the country. The spread of the corona epidemic in Manipur has crossed 15 per cent, after which the state administration has ordered the closure of all the schools in the state. This order has been given until July 24 with the issues of government notification.

What Does The Notification Say?

The notification has said that corona cases are increasing continuously in the state, and the infection rate has crossed 15 per cent. Thus, all private and government schools are closed till July 24 in the state to address the problem.

Manipur's Infection Rate Crossed 15 Per Cent

According to the State Directorate of Health, the infection rate of corona spread in the state is currently 15.6 per cent.

On Tuesday, 59 new corona cases were reported in Manipur. On Monday, 47 cases of the corona were found. In the last 24 hours, 15 people in the state have recovered from the corona. At present, 66 thousand 135 cases of corona have come in the state. At the same time, recovery has been made in 57 thousand 264 cases. So far, 2120 people have died of corona in Manipur.

13,000 New Cases Past 24 Hours

If we talk about the whole country, 13 thousand 615 new corona cases have been registered in India in the past 24 hours. With this, the covid cases in the country have increased to 4 crores 36 lakh 52 thousand 944.

Most of these infected have been healed after treatment, and now only 1,31,043 people are suffering from this condition. The corona infection rate is running at 0.30 in the country. At the same time, 5,25,474 people have lost their lives due to corona in the country.

