Actor Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal has passed away early this morning reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was 49. The writer-director-producer had been in the industry since 1990, making Hindi feature films and advertising films. He set up his advertising production company – Fuel in 1998. As a director, he had helmed three films – 'Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie', 'Shaadi Ka Ladoo' and 'Anthony Kaun Hai'. Bedi and Kaushal got married on 14 February 1999. The couple has two kids, son, Vir, and adopted daughter, Tara.

Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to inform fans about the demise of Raj Kaushal, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Beware of these warning signs of a heart attack

A heart attack is commonly caused due to a clot that blocks the arteries supplying blood to the muscles of the heart. Over time these muscles die and lead to a heart attack. A heart attack is a medical emergency and can be fatal if you do not receive immediate medical care. Recognising the early signs and symptoms is key to get life-saving treatment.

Chest pain, breathlessness and sweating are known as the most common symptoms of a heart attack. But there is more to recognising the onset of a heart attack. A person suffering a heart attack may also experience:

Anxiety

Cough

Fainting

Light-headedness, dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Palpitations (feeling like your heart is beating too fast or irregularly)

Shortness of breath

Sweating, which may be very heavy

However, some women and those with diabetes may not have these classic symptoms. Generally, women don’t experience severe chest pain, but a general weakness and discomfort. This is the main reason why women tend to ignore the problem until it’s too late. On the other hand, diabetics can have unusual symptoms of heart attack like profuse sweating or loss of consciousness. These symptoms can be misinterpreted as symptoms of low blood sugar levels.