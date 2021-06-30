Actor Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal has passed away early this morning reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was 49. The writer-director-producer had been in the industry since 1990 making Hindi feature films and advertising films. He set up his advertising production company – Fuel in 1998. As a director he had helmed three films – ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie’ ‘Shaadi Ka Ladoo’ and ‘Anthony Kaun Hai’. Bedi and Kaushal got married on 14 February 1999. The couple has two kids son Vir and adopted daughter Tara. Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to inform fans about the demise of