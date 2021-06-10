From doing unconventional roles to hosting cricket matches, Mandira Bedi never fails to impress her fans. One might remember her for many things she has achieved in her life, one thing that people admire about the talented actress is her fitness. There’s no doubt that she is one of the biggest fitness icons in the industry, giving us major goals every time she posts something on her social media account. Also Read - Try This Super-Easy Yet Effective Squat Variation By Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Work The Glutes

Check Out Mandira Bedi Exercising To BTS’ Butter

Speaking of, she recently took to her Instagram to share her love for working out in yet another video. Regardless of her busy schedule, the actor always finds a way to squeeze in a workout. In the video, the actress is seen doing various dumbbell exercises with the BTS’ superhit song Butter playing in the background. She captioned it: “This morning workout was #smoothlikebutter. What’s life without a little weight on your shoulders and off!?!” Also Read - Milind Soman Shares Tips To Improve Running Post COVID Recovery - See The Post Here

Check The Video Right Here: Also Read - Take Your Workout Game One Notch Up With Kubbra Sait’s ‘Twisted’ Fitness Formula

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi’s Squat Formations

Mandira begins the video by performing squats while carrying a dumbbell in her hands. She completed a few reps of the exercise before moving on to a simple arm and core training regimen. She did this by lifting the dumbbells in her hands, bringing them to her shoulders, and then lowering them all the way to her ankles. Mandira finished with squat pulses while holding the weights.

Why Should Squats Be A Part Of Your Workout Too?

Squatting is a popular leg, lower back, and core workout. It can aid in building muscles and burning fat. In the video, Mandira is seen different variations of a squat, but if you are a beginner you can begin with the basic form of squat.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and your toes pointed outward slightly. Arms should be straight in front of you.

Keep the back straight and the body erects while bending the knees to drive the hips rearward. The motion is comparable to leaning back in a chair.

Once the knees reach a 90-degree angle or lower, push back up through the feet to straighten the legs.

It is an easy, no-equipment exercise that enhances athletic performance and offers a myriad of health benefits, including:

Strengthening the legs muscles, including the quadriceps, calves and hamstrings

Burning fat and helping in weight loss

Strengthening the knee joint

Improving flexibility in the lower body

Strengthening your lower back

Other Posts Of The Actor To Inspire You

Looking for some inspiration, here are some posts by Mandira Bedi that will give all the fitness inspiration you need:

Headstand for calming yourself down!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Sweat it out like a pro!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

One exercise – many benefits!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

A perfect example of how you can stay fit at home sans equipment!