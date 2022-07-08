Mandaviya Calls For ‘Log Bhagidaari’ For Elimination Of Vector Borne Diseases

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Log Bhagidaari is pivotal for launching Jan Abhiyaan for vector control and elimination, says Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector borne diseases with 13 high burden states ahead of the monsoon season. During the video conference, Dr. Mandaviya exhorted the states to launch Jan Abhiyaans with log bhaagidari (people's participation) to ensure that our homes, premises and neighborhoods are free of mosquitoes. He stressed that "log bhaagidari" is pivotal for vector control and elimination.

"Let us all start from our homes and communities to ensure there is no vector breeding in our neighbourhoods," he said.

The 13 states with high burden of various vector borne diseases include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab Rajasthan Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha & Tamil Nadu.

Multi-level collaboration is needed

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted that the need for strengthening inter-sectoral, multi-partner and multi-level collaboration for elimination of vector borne diseases.

He appealed to the states to ensure inter-sectoral coordination and work closely with other related departments such as for Tribal Welfare, Urban Development, Rural Development, water and sanitation, animal husbandry, etc.

Further, the states were advised to involve Ayushman Bharat- Health & Wellness Centres for notification of cases and case management, as well as to ensure timely availability and effective distribution of drug/diagnostics along with insecticides, fogging machines, etc. In addition, states need to pay attention for formation of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to effectively address any outbreak, he noted.

The Health Minister also suggested working in partnership with NGOs, CSO, support agencies through micro-plans with time-bound outcomes. "Let us engage ASHAs and anganwaadi workers for door-to-door campaigns for awareness enhancement, community mobilisation and distribution of kits, medicines and other services," he stated.

He stressed that joint efforts by the states and central government hold the key towards effectively lowering and eliminating the burden of Vector Borne Diseases (VBDs) across the country.

Dr. Mandaviya commended that the states that have performed notably in reducing the burden vector borne diseases. The states were then invited to share their best practices and special campaigns for others to emulate them.

What are vector borne diseases?

Vector borne diseases are infections transmitted by the bite of infected arthropods, such as mosquitoes, ticks, triatomine bugs, and fleas. These include malaria, dengue, chickungunya, Japanese encephalitis, lymphatic filariasis and Kala-Azar. Vector borne diseases are seasonal and outbreak prone with all, except lymphatic Filariasis, showing outbreak during monsoon and post-monsoon period generally.

India has set the target of eliminating malaria by 2030, lymphatic filariasis by 2030 and kala-azar by 2023.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi; Mangal Pandey, Health Minister of Bihar; Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Health Minister of Tamil Nadu and Banna Gupta, Health Minister from Jharkhand, were present in the virtual review meeting along with senior officers of Union Health Ministry.