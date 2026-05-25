Mandatory 21-days quarantine, strict screening: Thailand issues fresh airport advisory amid massive Ebola outbreak in Africa

Ebola outbreak in 2026 brings back COVID pandemic memories. In the lastest development Thailand has activated mandatory 21- days quarantining and screening for all the passengers coming from the affected places.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 25, 2026 1:35 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan

Thailand issues strict Ebola airport advisory: 21-day quarantine mandatory amid Africa outbreak scare

Thailand Ebola News: In the wake of rising cases of highly lethal Ebola virus in Congo and Uganda (parts of Central Africa), the Thailand government on Monday issued fresh airport guidelines for the travellers.

According to the reports, Thailand has tightened Ebola screening measures for people arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda - the authorities have also activated pandmeic style screening at the airports, making it a mandatory step to follow the 21-days quarantine even if the person travelling is not showing any symptoms (in medical terms they are called asymptomatic travellers).

"As of 22 May, Thailand had recorded eight arrivals from Uganda and two from Congo. The travellers were all asymptomatic but they were placed in quarantine for 21 days as a preventive measure," and official told the media.

These strict pandemic style measures came into force after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared on 17 May that the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment, amounted to a public health emergency of global concern. As of now a total of over 900 active cases, and as many as 119 deaths have been reported from the affected places in Africa.

Reports have also confirmed that Thailand has classified Congo and Uganda as Ebola-affected zones and a technical committee advising the Department of Disease Control has advocated quarantine measures for asymptomatic individuals arriving from the two African nations.

India Placed On High Alert Amid Surge In Ebola Cases

Earlier, India had also activated covid-styles screening measures in most of its international airports. In the latest Andhra Pradesh, and New Delhi have asked all the passengers coming from the affected country to undergo a mandatory quarantine and testing. The authorities have also urged people from India to avoid travelling to three affected places - Uganda, Congo and South Sudan.

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Ebola is a highly lethal and infectious virus that transmits via body fluid. Unlike COVID-19, the virus is not an air-borne disease. Experts have also stated that the virus comes with 90% fatality rate - making it deadly in nature.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Subramanian Swaminathan - Infectious Diseases Specialist, Director of Infectious Diseases at the Gleneagles Hospitals, noted that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person. It does not spread through casual contact or the air. This makes it particularly dangerous for healthcare workers and family members who provide close care for the sick. A significant driver of past outbreaks in West Africa was the traditional practice of washing and preparing the bodies of the deceased, which can transmit the virus very rapidly. Strict contact precautions and safe burial protocols are therefore critical to containment.

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