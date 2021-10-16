Manmohan Singh Diagnosed With Dengue, Out of danger: AIIMS official

Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue

Dengue cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi. The city reported 139 cases of dengue in the first nine days of October.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness, has been diagnosed with dengue. An AIIMS official told IANS news agency Saturday that his health condition is gradually improving, his platelets are increasing and he is currently is out of danger.

A team of doctors, under the guidance of well -known cardiologist Nitish Nayak, are attending on the 89-year-old. veteran Congress leader. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited him, the report said.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh was also admitted to the AIIMS after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Dengue cases skyrocket in Delhi

Dengue cases are increasing rapidly across the country, including Delhi. The national capital reported 139 cases of dengue in the first nine days of October, according to a report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). In September, the number was 217, which is the highest for the same month in the last three years, according to the report. Till October 9, total dengue cases reported in the city this year stood at 480.

On Tuesday, as many as 1,169 suspected cases were reported in a single day in the Gurugram, Haryana. Till October 13, the district has confirmed 133 dengue cases.

Since January till October 14 this year, Lucknow has registered cases 575 dengue cases. While Patna is seeing a decline in the coronavirus graph, the city has been recording a surge in cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue.

What you need to know about Dengue

Lack of hygiene and accumulation of water are mainly blamed for the spike in dengue cases. Dengue virus is transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which lays eggs in fresh water accumulated at various places in and around households.

Sudden high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, severe joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, skin rash that appears two to five days after the onset of fever, are common symptoms of dengue fever. In serious case, one may develop dengue hemorrhagic fever, which could present high fever, damage to lymph and blood vessels, bleeding from the nose and gums, enlargement of the liver, and failure of the circulatory system. If untreated, the symptoms may progress to fatal dengue shock syndrome (DSS).

