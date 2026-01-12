Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Hyderabad Movie Screening Turns Tragic As Fan Dies During Chiranjeevi–Nayanthara Starrer

A tragic incident unfolded at a Hyderabad theatre as a fan died during the screening of Chiranjeevi Nayanthara starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Authorities are investigating the circumstances.

Releasing in theatres on Sunday, January 12, 2026, the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu by Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara has been garnering positive reviews among the critics and the audience. Nevertheless, the day of the release of the film was dominated by a tragic accident in one of the cinemas in Hyderabad.

A fan who was watching Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu died in a theatre called Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally. Video footage of the incident has been uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. The police authorities speculate that the death was due to a heart attack. Although in some cases, such incidents are occasionally reported when screening powerful or horror movies are being conducted, the tragedy is something that has shocked many, considering that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a family entertainer. The unexpected death of the fan in the course of the movie has greatly devastated the audience as well as the film fraternity.Here's the glimpse of what happened

Heart Attack In Men: What You Should Know ?

Among men all over the world, heart attacks take place as one of the chief causes of mortality. A heart attack, which is also medically referred to as myocardial infarction, happens when blood supply to the muscle of the heart is abruptly interrupted, normally caused by the accumulation of fats commonly referred to as plaque in the arteries. Their risk is usually increased after 40 years and the combination of lifestyle habits, biological aspects and work-stress can increase the risk in men.

Causes Of Heart Attack In Men

Risk factors such as high cholesterol

an untreated high blood pressure

diabetes

obesity

smoking

unhealthy eating patterns

Alcohol

Lack Of Physical Activity

These are among the factors that pose a high risk. The male gender also tends to put off medical care by neglecting initial symptoms, such as chest pain or shortness of breath.

Heart Attack In Men: When The Heart Is Influenced By Emotions

Physical exertion does not always result in heart attacks. Unforeseen emotional reactions excitement, anxiety, shock or even intense happiness may serve as triggers. Such feelings may result in an increased heartbeat and blood pressure, causing a breakage of the current plaque within the arteries.

This is the reason why heart attacks are at times reported in events with emotional overtones, such as watching the finals of sports games, heated debates or events which are unforeseen.

Reasons Why Heart Attacks Can Occur When You Are Watching A Movie

Although it sounds peculiar, it is not the first time that people have had heart attacks in cinemas . Although it is not necessarily a thriller or horror movie, the presence of many people in the cinema, loud sound, flashing lights, and increased emotions can make the cardiovascular system work.

In others, sitting especially during long periods, dehydration, absence of ventilation or intake of salty snacks and caffeine prior to the movie may also cause high blood pressure. In people whose heart conditions are not known, this acute physiological stress might be sufficient to lead to a cardiac event.

It is believed that it is only the suspense or scary movies that can lead to such incidents. something that one is not aware of is that family entertainers are known to produce very strong emotions as well, nostalgia, joy, excitement, or devotion to a favourite star, which can overexcite the nervous system. This emotional spike may be hazardous to someone who is already at risk.

Men do not pay enough attention when early warning signs appear. Symptoms such as chest tightness, pain spreading to the arm,jaw, dizziness, excessive perspiration, nausea, or sudden fatigue are not worth overlooking. Unfortunately, men tend to blame such symptoms as acidity, stress, or fatigue.

How Men Can Reduce the Risk?

Overall, it is important to have regular health examinations, deal with stress, stop smoking, do exercises on a daily basis, and have a proper, balanced diet. This can be life-saving, you should listen to your body and consult a doctor at the first time of any discomfort. The issue of heart health should not be taken lightly at all, because there are cases when the warning signs may be noticed when we think that they are the last thing that we need.