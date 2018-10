This might be a one-off case but this case brings to light the fact that drugs that do as well can also harm us in many ways. All drugs have their own side-effects and drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction are no different. If you overdose or go beyond the prescribed limits it will backfire. In fact, taking in a huge amount of ED drugs can make your eyes go red.

Recently this happened to an unnamed youth in this early 30s who took just way too much of the drug to probably get better in bed. According to the October issue of Retinal Cases and Brief Reports, the New York resident purchased the drug online and drank more than the recommended 50-milligram dose. After consuming the liquid, the report stated the man began seeing a red tint and flashes of light in his vision. This is a noted side-effect of sildenafil citrate which includes blurred vision and increased light sensitivity.

With the man in question, the light flashes disappeared the next day, but the red vision remained. When he went to an eye and ear infirmary urgent care clinic two days later for treatment the case was brought to light. After examination, doctors concluded the man’s eyes were permanently damaged by the drug. Yes, ED drugs are that potent. The man was diagnosed with retinal toxicity where the cells that controlled colour processing in his retinas were damaged. This is what the report in Retinal Cases and Brief Reports stated.

To counter the damages the man was reportedly given steroids to treat the eye injuries. After six months, his eyesight was still tinted red, the medical journal reported. Doctor Richard Rosen, the lead investigator behind the case, cautioned that the man may have taken in unknown contaminants because he bought the erectile dysfunction drug online and without a prescription. Rosen noted while past studies have shown overdosing on the drug can lead to temporary vision changes; this is the first case where sildenafil citrate has caused permanent eye damage.