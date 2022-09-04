live

Man Infected With Monkeypox Virus Develops Serious Heart Issues; Study Finds Link Between The Two

The 31-year-old patient had visited a health clinic five days following the onset of monkeypox symptoms, which included malaise, myalgia, fever, and multiple swollen lesions on the face, hands, and genitalia.

In a rare case, a man who was diagnosed with the highly infectious monkeypox virus has been found with severe heart conditions. According to the reports, a 31-year-old male who had tested positive for monkeypox started developing acute myocarditis inflammation of the heart muscle one week after he started experiencing the symptoms of the monkeypox infection. The link between the two has been encrypted in a study published in the journal JACC: Case Reports.

According to the authors of the study, the 31-year-old patient had visited a health clinic five days following the onset of monkeypox symptoms, which included malaise, myalgia, fever, and multiple swollen lesions on the face, hands, and genitalia. However, he soon started developing heart problems and later doctors confirmed that he has severe inflammation in his heart muscles. Some of the symptoms he started experiencing were chest pain, and tightness in the arms."Clinicians should be vigilant in a patient with monkeypox describing chest pain to look for this rare clinical manifestation, which completely resolved in this patient," author of the study quoted as saying.

