Man Dies Of Necrotizing Fasciitis Infection After Getting Injured In Train Accident In Kolkata

44-year-old man in Kolkata died of an infection caused by a flesh-eating bacteria at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) late Friday night. Doctors said the flesh-eating bacteria, called necrotizing fasciitis in medical terms, is a rare infection of the skin and tissues below it and can rapidly kill a person if not diagnosed and treated quickly.
As per reports, the deceased sustained severe injuries when he fell down from a train and gashed his lower lip. He was a resident of Madhyamgram, Mrinmoy was treated in a local nursing home for one week before his condition worsened. He was then shifted to RGKMCH's trauma center on October 23.
Patient Did Not Survive Treatment Says Doctors
The man was immediately admitted to the hospital and taken to ICU for surgery. Reports say that the doctors did not waste any time. He was kept on ventilation during the treatment process. According to reports, he was in a very bad state, he was suffering from respiratory distress and doctors also confirmed necrotizing fasciitis infection which has already spread to his lower limb and genital area.
Doctors explained that flesh eating bacteria's can be very deadly for people with severely low immune system. It attacks the body by first targeting the blood vessels. Then, it completely cuts off blood supply to the tissues, fascia, and muscles. They stated that The patient had a very bad immune system as he was an alcoholic.
How Can Necrotizing Fasciitis (Flesh-Eating Bacteria) Infection Be Fatal?
Having a weakened immune system and certain diseases may make you more likely to get flesh-eating bacteria (necrotizing fasciitis). Health conditions that may raise your risk include: