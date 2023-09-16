Man Dies of Heart Attack While Running On Treadmill At Ghaziabad Gym: 7 Signs Your Heart Is About To Collapse

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which shows the young man collapsing in the middle of his workout while running on the treadmill.

A disturbing video from a gym in Ghaziabad, UP, shows a guy collapsing while running on a treadmill, possibly from a heart attack. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old man died on the spot of the attack. He was a first-year student at an engineering college in Noida and the sole child of his parents.

The deceased was a resident of Saraswati Vihar while the incident fell under Khoda Thana's jurisdiction. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, a video of which is making rounds on social media. Watch the video HERE:

Disturbing video, viewer's discretion required:

#Shocking A 19 years old young man died while #running on a #treadmill in a #Gym in #Ghaziabad. #CCTV footage of this entire incident shows that this 19 year old boy fell on the treadmill and died. It is believed that he died because of #heartattack#gymboy#runpic.twitter.com/9kuSZ0MlZC Ravi Pratap Dubey (@ravipratapdubey) September 16, 2023

In the video, the 19-year-old young man can be seen stopping suddenly on the treadmill and slowly losing consciousness. Seconds later, he collapses on the machine.

The gym has been closed since the incident.

This incident has again highlighted the concerns and discussions about the importance of safety measures during exercise routines.

Heart Attack Signs You Should Never Ignore

Are you a fitness freak? Make sure to understand the signs and symptoms that your heart may give you before it stops beating completely. Here are 7 signs that your heart is about to collapse:

Chest Pain

One of the most common signs of an impending heart attack is chest pain. Chest tightness, pressure, or squeezing are common ways to describe the pain. Additionally, it could spread to the arms, shoulders, neck, or back, among other body parts.

Shortness of Breath

This is yet another typical heart attack symptom. Both at rest and during exercise it can happen.

Lightheadedness or Dizziness

A reduction in blood supply to the brain may be the cause of this.

Nausea and Vomiting

The release of stress hormones as well as a reduction in blood supply to the brain can both contribute to these symptoms.

Palpitations

This is the sensation of a beating or rushing heart. Numerous things, such as stress, worry, and specific drugs, can contribute to it. However, it might also indicate a heart condition.

