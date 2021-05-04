At a time when the world is battling the novel coronavirus, reports of deaths even after taking vaccine doses are coming in from several corners. A 75-year-old Chicago man died after getting fully vaccinated. According to the family members, the man received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine in January and his second in early February. The family added that the man after getting the second jab of the covid-19 vaccine, went out to have dinner at a restaurant with his friends, one of whom tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - 3rd COVID-19 Wave May Hit India, Weekend Lockdowns Won’t Help: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

"In days following the meal my father started experiencing fever. The doctor then suggested him to get tested for coronavirus which is when he tested positive," the daughter of the deceased man told a local media. She added that doctors had asked her father to stay at home as his lungs were clear and home recovery was possible.

However, soon his conditions deteriorated, and one week later, on March 29, he died. The doctors in their statement said that the man had reportedly developed pneumonia which was caused by the novel coronavirus. Speaking to the media, the family of the deceased man also said that he was immunocompromised which led to the formation of the low count of antibodies against the COVID-19 virus even after taking the second vaccine dose.

Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Safe for Immunocompromised People?

Getting the vaccines for COVID-19 is extremely important to winning the fight against deadly coronavirus, but is it safe for individuals who are immunocompromised? Let’s understand what experts have to say.

According to the experts, if anyone is immunocompromised which means the individual is suffering from weakened immunity because of an underlying medical condition, are eligible to take the vaccine doses. However, it is important to note that one who is suffering from autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, should speak to their doctors and decide about when to take the vaccine jab.

Which COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Immunocompromised People?

According to the CDC, both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are safe for those who are immunocompromised. Why? Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines contain only the genetic instructions for a single protein specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus — which causes coronavirus.

Are You Safe After Second Dose Of Vaccine?

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines introduce a part of the new coronavirus called the spike protein to your immunity system. The protein which is found on the virus surface is the one that helps the virus to bind and enter the host cells in the human body. The immune system has its own memory which uses the vaccine to understand and store the information about the spike protein. This helps your immunity system to protect you from the COVID-19 virus attack in the future.

How Long Does It Take To Have Immunity After Second COVID-19 Jab?

When it comes to having the immunity which is required by your body to fight coronavirus, It doesn’t really happen immediately after vaccination. It takes a minimum of 2 weeks for your body to build up immunity. And, in this time frame, you can get infected by another variant of COVID-19 too, or maybe the same variant as well since your immunity is still building.

In the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which a recipient should take in two doses, it is important to note that the vaccine’s effectiveness can only be seen 1 week after getting the second dose.

Therefore one needs to maintain and still follow covid-19 safety rules after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Wear your masks, follow social distancing, and keep your hands clean.