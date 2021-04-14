In yet another incident, a 77-year-old man died within minutes after receiving the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Noordwijkerhout. However, the officials are looking into the issue and are yet to confirm the link between death and vaccination. Also Read - Sputnik V: How Does This COVID-19 Vaccine Works And Who All Can Take The Jab

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson for the regional health service GGD Hollands-Midden, said that the injection itself was without incident, and the man waited under supervision for fifteen minutes after the injection before leaving the facility. It has been made mandatory for all the health centres to maintain the observatory period for all the people who are taking the vaccine.

According to the spokesperson, the deceased collapsed outside the health centre. "He collapsed outside. We resuscitated him before the emergency services arrived. We just heard that he died in hospital," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine — WHO Suggested These Measures

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had previously said that to reach complete immunity, a Covid-19 patient should be given two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days. The FDA warned that there was a “potential for harm” if people believed they were protected against Covid-19 by the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for longer than available data demonstrate.

But there are certain things that one needs to keep in mind when planning to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine jab. Let’s understand them.

Allergic People Warned Not To Get The Vaccine

Even though the officials are yet to confirm that the death is due to the vaccination, here are some possible side effects of the vaccine jab. Who should not take the vaccine?

1. People allergic to any of the ingredients of the vaccine should not get the shot.

2. The health experts have also urged individuals who have had experienced a serious allergic reaction to another vaccine, drug, or food to speak with their healthcare professional before they receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Is Pfizer Vaccine Safe For Those Who Are Non-Allergic To Its Ingredients?

As observed during the clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine may cause side effects like those experienced with other vaccines, including pain at the site of injection, body chills, feeling tired, and feeling feverish. These side effects will resolve on their own and do not pose a risk to health.

How Long Is The Pfizer Vaccine Effective For?

According to the vaccine makers, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is effective up to six months from the date when a person gets the second dose of the vaccine.

What Are The Ingredients Of This Vaccine?

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine includes the following ingredients: mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3- phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium.

NOTE: Always stay alert and never forget to check what ingredients are there in the COVID-19 vaccine that you are about to take. In case you are allergic to any of the ingredients, inform the healthcare workers about it. If you are suffering from underlying diseases, make sure to inform the same to them. Never take the side effects which are staying for more than two-three days — lightly.