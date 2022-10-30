Man Dies After Sustaining Multiple Injuries Due To Turbulence In Aircraft

A 48-year-old man died after receiving treatment for his several injuries that he had sustained due to flight turbulence.

Recently after an aircraft flew into a storm, many people got injured severely due to the turbulence and one had sustained severe injuries. This 48-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after receiving treatment for five months. Doctors who were treating him stated that he died out of sepsis shock. He has been identified as Akbar Ansari, a native of Jharkhand. Almost 17 people were injured due to aircraft turbulence. The SG 945 flight had 195 passengers and they were travelling to Durgapur's Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in West Bengal.

The injuries sustained but the man was neck fracture, spinal cord injury and also polytrauma. The aircraft incident had taken place on May 1st and the man was admitted in the hospital on May 2nd. The cause of the turbulence has been stated as the plan flew into a storm just before landing. According to reports, cabin baggage fell on many of the passengers, causing severe injuries, including on the head.

Possible Injuries Due To Air Plane Turbulence

Accidents happening in the the plane due to turbulence is indeed rare but it could happen. Some injuries may be severe and some may not. But, there are different circumstances due to which people suffer such injuries. If the turbulence is bad then it can be dangerous for everyone on board. As per the date provide by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), almost 58 passengers get injured due to turbulence incidents every year. A lot of people sustain injuries due to cabin baggage falling on them or through slips and falls on the way to the restroom.

After being on a flight that has had a significant level of turbulence, passengers and crew members can suffer in a number of ways, including experiencing:

Cuts and bruises

Broken bones

Traumatic brain injuries

Burns

Spinal cord injuries

Thoracic and abdominal injuries

Emotional trauma

