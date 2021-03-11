India has entered the second phase of immunization against novel coronavirus. Above 45-years-old are being administered homegrown vaccines against the virus — Covaxin and Covishield. With the rising number of doses that are being administered in the country, there are several reports wherein deaths of elderlies are also being registered after taking the COVID-19 vaccines. In a recent incident, a man from West Bengal’s Dhupguri area died soon after taking the Covishield vaccine. Also Read - Gujarat provides ex-gratia to kin of 4 doctors who died of COVID-19, IMA says the virus killed 59 doctors

COVID-19 Vaccine Death – Side Effects The Man Experienced

Krishna Dutta (64), a businessman from the Jalpaiguri district, died at a local hospital, where he was rushed after he complained of breathlessness. According to the family members — "Dutta was administered the vaccine on Monday… He was having breathing issues at night, and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead after a while". The family members of the deceased have registered a complaint with the police regarding the same.

Speaking to the media, the health officials said that the man who died following the Covishield vaccine shot for COVID-19 was suffering from several comorbidities. "Dutta's body has been sent to Jalpaiguri State General Hospital for autopsy and an investigation has also been initiated to look into the matter," the officials were quoted as saying.

India Is In Its Second Phase Of Immunisation Drive Against COVID

Mass immunization in India started on February 16 and so far in West Bengal, a total of 1,60,435 people have been inoculated. “Around 1,37,642 people received the first dose and 22,793 were given the second dose. Out of them, 54,782 were in the age group of 60 and above, while 19,234 were in the 45-59 age bracket,” an official told the media.

Coming to the vaccine part, Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccines that are being administered to the common people in the country. The government hospitals are not charging anything for the vaccines, however, if someone wants to get vaccinated in a private hospital the charges will remain at Rs 250 per shot. So far many people have reported deaths following the vaccine shot. Are you safe to take the jab? Let’s understand what are the major causes of these deaths and who all should avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Are You Safe To Take The Vaccine — Who All Should Avoid Taking The Vaccine?

The first thing to know when you are about to take the COVID-19 vaccine is to understand that the vaccine can have some serious side effects on your health if you are allergic to any of the components of the vaccine.

The manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin – India’s indigenous vaccines – had released some fact sheets on who should not be taking the jabs. Here’s what to know:

Who Should Avoid Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

1. The Bharat Biotech, which manufactured the Covaxin has said in its statement that pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid taking the vaccine.

2. Someone who is suffering from high fever or bleeding disorders should also not take the vaccine jab.

3. The manufacturing company also suggested that people who are severely allergic to any ingredient of the vaccine should also avoid taking the shot.

4. People who have any history of allergies are also at high risk of suffering from severe side effects after taking the vaccine so — Avoid taking the vaccine shot.

Who All Should Avoid Taking The Serum Institute’s Covishield – COVID-19 Vaccine

Now, coming to the second COVID-19 vaccine which is available in India — Covishield. Here’s a brief on who all should avoid taking the vaccine.

1. For all those who are planning to take the Covishield vaccine must know that it is not advisable for anyone who is allergic to its components — L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection.

2. If you are not comfortable with the side effects that you might get after taking the first shot of the vaccine, avoid taking the second shot. Also, see a doctor immediately.