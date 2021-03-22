In yet another shocking incident of death following the COVID-19 vaccination, a 65-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Simdega district died hours after receiving the Covishield vaccine. Also Read - Cancer drug 'Rapamycin' can be repurposed to treat Covid-19

The deceased have been identified as Jethu Kotwar. According to the reports, Jethu Kotwar reportedly lost his consciousness after taking the vaccine shot and later was declared dead when reached the hospital for treatment. Also Read - Covid-19 Guidelines During Holi: Delhi Govt Asks People To Stay Alert Amid Rise In Cases

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said that they are still waiting for the post mortem report to confirm the reason behind the death. “A 65-year-old man died after being administered the vaccine on March 19. We are waiting for the postmortem report after which we will be able to know the cause of death,” a leading newspaper organization quoted the DC as saying. Also Read - Women with this condition are more likely to contract Covid-19

Primary reports have said that Kotwar received his first vaccine shot on Friday following which his conditions deteriorated. The officials have also stated that the deceased was suffering from high blood pressure and blood sugar which could be a reason behind his sudden death.

COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths In India

This is not the first time that a person lost his life after taking the vaccine jab against COVID-19. In India, the second phase of mass inoculation against the novel coronavirus started on 1st March 2021. Everyone who is above 45 and is suffering from certain comorbidities (listed on the official website of the health ministry) is being administered the vaccine jabs. So far a total of 4,50,65,998 vaccine doses have been given to the people of this group nationwide.

Currently, India is giving two COVID-19 vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. When it comes to the safety measure to stop the virus, one must also know that it is equally important to know who all can take the vaccine and who all should actually avoid taking it.

Who Should Not Get The Covishield Vaccine For COVID-19?

For all those who are getting the Covishield vaccine for the COVID-19 virus — you must know whether you are allergic to any of the ingredients that are being used in the making of the vaccine. Covishield is the local version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. During the initial days, the Serum Institute of India had issued a few guidelines for the vaccine takers. Here is a quick look at each of them.

1. Serum Institute of India had clearly said that people who are severely allergic to any ingredients of the Covishield vaccine should refrain from taking the vaccine.

What are the ingredients in the Covishield vaccine? The ingredients of the vaccine — Covishield are L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection.

2. One must explain or share the health issues he/she is suffering from with the healthcare provider before getting the vaccine jab.

These health conditions may also include Fever, bleeding disorder, blood thinning, or any type of immunity issues (if you are immunocompromised).

3. Pregnant women, someone who is planning to conceive soon, or one who is breastfeeding should also not take the vaccine jab unless the doctors are allowing them to.

Who Should Get The Vaccine?

Anybody who is above 18-years-old and is not allergic to any of its ingredients can take the Covishield vaccine jab. The Covishield vaccine was given nod for emergency use against Covid-19 disease in individuals 18 years of age and older.