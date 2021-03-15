In a recent development, a man in his sixties reportedly died two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru. According to the reports, the 65-year-old man — Palli Kutumba Rao from Pedavegi Mandal was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Eluru on March 10. The officials reportedly said that the man was kept under strict observation after being given the vaccine shot but there was no abnormality reported. Also Read - Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Actress Gauhar Khan For Flouting COVID-19 Norms After Testing Positive

The media reports added that the man fell sick the next day and was treated at a local hospital. Later when the doctors noticed an improvement in his condition, he was shifted to GGH where he took his last breath.

Primary medical reports show that the deceased was suffering from paralysis, diabetes, and some other serious health issues. An autopsy is awaited to confirm the cause of his death.

Several deaths have been reported in the last one month after India stepped in the second phase of the immunization program against novel coronavirus. Everyone who is above 45 and suffering from comorbidities is eligible to take the vaccine at government hospitals for free and at private hospitals at a cost of Rs 250. But, what is leading to the deaths of so many? Here is a guideline to follow before taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Who Is Safe To Take The COVID-19 Vaccine?

According to the guidelines by the health officials, everybody is safe to take the vaccine jab as the trial reports have proven the efficacies of each of the doses. Are vaccines safe? Yes, based on the research reports, the vaccines for COVID-19 have a very good safety profile. COVID-19 vaccines can help your body make antibodies to fight off the virus and keep you protected and safe. To go further into this topic, here are some guidelines for all those who must avoid taking the vaccine jab.

Who Should Not Take The Coronavirus Vaccine Jab?

Currently, India is administering Covishield and Covaxin to everyone who is above 45 with comorbidities. When you are about to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot, make sure to follow certain guidelines such as — People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine should NOT receive the vaccine. It is very important to know what are the ingredients of the vaccine you are taking. If you suffering from any of the severe illnesses then make sure to check with your doctor before getting the jab. Also, a lactating mother or a pregnant woman should avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab.