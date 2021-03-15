In a recent development a man in his sixties reportedly died two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru. According to the reports the 65-year-old man — Palli Kutumba Rao from Pedavegi Mandal was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Eluru on March 10. The officials reportedly said that the man was kept under strict observation after being given the vaccine shot but there was no abnormality reported. The media reports added that the man fell sick the next day and was treated at a local hospital. Later when the doctors noticed an