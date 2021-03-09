In an incident, a 65-year-old man died hours after getting the first vaccine shot of COVID-19 in Mumbai’s Goregaon on Monday. According to the reports, the man was being administered the coronavirus vaccine shot at Mumbai’s Millat Nursing Home, Jogeshwari on Monday. Soon after taking the dose, the man collapsed, and later after half an hour, he passed away. Also Read - Is it safe to not wear a mask after getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19? Experts explain

‘The man had several comorbidities’

This is the first vaccine-related death reported from the city. However, the civic authorities have said that this incident cannot be taken as just an incident related to the coronavirus vaccines, and a probe will be initiated soon into the death case. “The man had several comorbidities including dilated cardiomyopathy (wherein the pumping capacity of the heart goes down), severe hypertension, diabetes and also left ventricular dysfunction,” a leading newspaper quoted BMC as saying. Also Read - COVID-19 survivors may suffer from long-term cognitive complications: Experts warn

This is not the first time that a person has dies after getting the vaccine shot for COVID-19. Earlier, a 60-year-old woman had died hours after receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Barwani district. The woman was a clerk with the health department. Another 23-year-old MBBS student also lost his life after taking the covid-19 jab. He was a final year MBBS medico. According to the reports, he was given the first shot of Covaxin. Also Read - New COVID-19 strain is here, protect yourself with three layered surgical masks: Experts

Second Phase of Immunization Against COVID-19 In India

India entered the second phase of mass immunization against the novel coronavirus earlier last month. Those who are above 45 and are with comorbidities are being vaccinated in this phase. In the statement, the government had listed 20 comorbidities that can qualify a person for getting the covid-19 vaccine shot. That list includes diabetes, severe valvular heart disease, hypertension, etc.

A total of 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been given so far. It includes 70,41,584 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 37,12,906 of those HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose. Besides, 67,73,081 FLWs have taken their first dose while 3,13,835 FLWs have taken their dose two, which started being administered last week. Also, 41,85,274 beneficiaries more than 60 years of age and 6,58,918 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities have taken vaccine doses so far.