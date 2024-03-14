Mamata Banerjee Falls From Treadmill At Home, Sustains Major Injury, Rush To SSKM Hospital: 7 Precautions You Must Take When Working Out

Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised: West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, recently had a major accident, falling off a treadmill at her home. She was promptly transported to SSKM Hospital, sparking worries among her supporters who are hoping for her swift bounce back to health. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has informed that its party supremo has been taken to SSKM hospital for further treatment. "Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," TMC said.

According to the initial reports, Banerjee was doing her regular exercise on the treadmill when, all of a sudden, she lost balance, leading to an unfortunate fall. While the specifics of what triggered the fall are not yet known, her close circles suggest it was due to a momentary loss of balance. As she has been admitted to the hospital, her injury seems significant, though exact details remain undisclosed.

Things You Need To Keep In Mind While Working Out On Treadmill

Are you also a workout lover? Make sure to know what you must keep in mind when trying to indulge in at-home workouts. Here are your guidelines for treadmill workouts:

Treadmill workouts are a go-to for many, from fitness rookies right up to the seasoned pros. To safeguard an impactful workout, some vital rules need consideration. Prime among these is championing the right technique. The proper form doesn't just enhance your workout rewards but also keeps injuries at bay. Let's explore the essentials for a fruitful treadmill workout.

Make sure you invest in a solid warm-up routine before you even set foot on the treadmill. Indulge in a quick walk or a light jog for about 5-10 minutes is enough to get your blood pumping. When it comes to treadmill workouts, one of the usual culprits is an unsuitable speed setting. Too high or too low, both are a no-go. Introducing intervals to your treadmill session can spruce up your routine and crank up the intensity. Monitoring your heart rate during your treadmill workout is a must. Hydration is an inescapable ally in your performance and recovery. Make sure you're accurately hydrated before, during and after your workout to ward off dehydration risks. Checking-in with your body and tuning the speed to its signals is the secret to a grade-A treadmill workout.

This is a breaking news. More details to be added soon.