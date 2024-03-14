Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised: West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, recently had a major accident, falling off a treadmill at her home. She was promptly transported to SSKM Hospital, sparking worries among her supporters who are hoping for her swift bounce back to health. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has informed that its party supremo has been taken to SSKM hospital for further treatment. "Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," TMC said.
According to the initial reports, Banerjee was doing her regular exercise on the treadmill when, all of a sudden, she lost balance, leading to an unfortunate fall. While the specifics of what triggered the fall are not yet known, her close circles suggest it was due to a momentary loss of balance. As she has been admitted to the hospital, her injury seems significant, though exact details remain undisclosed.
Are you also a workout lover? Make sure to know what you must keep in mind when trying to indulge in at-home workouts. Here are your guidelines for treadmill workouts:
Treadmill workouts are a go-to for many, from fitness rookies right up to the seasoned pros. To safeguard an impactful workout, some vital rules need consideration. Prime among these is championing the right technique. The proper form doesn't just enhance your workout rewards but also keeps injuries at bay. Let's explore the essentials for a fruitful treadmill workout.
This is a breaking news. More details to be added soon.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information