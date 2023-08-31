Malaria Vaccine In India Soon, Dengue Care In One Year: Serum Institute

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Serum Institute of India (SII) Managing Director Cyrus Poonwalla on Wednesday said that the company will be launching the first-ever malaria vaccine soon. He said that the vaccine would not only improve the nation's healthcare system but would also be distributed to other countries, such as those in Africa, where cases of these vector-borne diseases are on the rise.
Speaking to the media, Poonawalla said, "After the success of Covishield, for the first time in the world, SII will be launching a malaria vaccine". Additionally, he mentioned that SII is developing a vaccine for dengue, another viral disease that is spread by mosquitoes to humans. He predicted that within a year, a dengue cure would be available.
In countries that are tropical or subtropical, vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue are more prone to spread.
SII also made the Covishield vaccine after the Covid-19 pandemic spread.
This is a breaking news, more details will be added soon.
