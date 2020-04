You may actually not need to wear masks if you are not in a high-risk environment. @Shutterstock

In view of the current coronavirus pandemic, it is absolutely essential to practice the required safely precautions diligently. As reiterated many times by health professionals, governments and organisations, you need to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, practice social distancing and respiratory hygiene, avoid crowds and stay in isolation. The alarming increase in confirmed coronavirus cases have also sent many people to the market to stock up on protective masks. This has also led to a shortage of protective masks for people who need them the most. Many unscrupulous traders are taking advantage of the situation and are either hoarding them or are selling them at exorbitant prices.

But what most people do not bother to ask is, are masks really necessary for all? You may actually not need to wear masks if you are not in a high-risk environment. People are unnecessarily panicking and buying masks in bulk . This is, in turn, creating a shortage as a result. Here, we seek to answer a few questions that you will have about the use of masks, when to wear them and how to do so correctly.

When to wear a Mask?

Everyone does not need to wear a mask. You need to wear one only if you have symptoms like cough, fever or difficulty in breathing. You must also wear a mask if you are caring for a COVID-19 suspect/confirmed patient. This is necessary also for health-worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms.

How to wear a mask properly

Unfold the pleats of the mask and make sure that they are facing down.

Place the mask over your nose, mouth and chin and ensure there are no gaps on either side of the mask, adjust to fit.

Avoid touching the mask, while using it.

Do not leave the mask hanging from the neck.

Change the mask after six hours or as soon as they become wet.

Never reuse disposable masks and dispose the used masks into closed bins after disinfecting them.

Do not touch the potentially contaminated outer surface of the mask, while removing it.

After removal of mask, clean your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub disinfectant.