Majority Of People Infected With Omicron In England Are Double Vaccinated: Health Officials

A study by South African researchers also suggested an increased risk of Covid-19 reinfection associated with the Omicron variant.

Cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to rise sharply in the UK. On Friday, England reported 75 more cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 104, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Total 134 cases of the new variant have been identified in the UK as a whole, The Guardian reported.

Concerningly, more than half of those infected with the Omicron variant in England were double jabbed, the report said quoting health officials.

Community transmission suspected

As there were Omicron cases not linked to travel, community transmission is suspected. According to the British daily, new cases have now been identified in the east Midlands, east of England, London, north-east, north-west, south-east, south-west and West Midlands.

In Scotland, 16 cases were identified on Friday, with some linked to a Steps concert in Glasgow 11 days ago. On the same day, Wales also announced its first case of Omicron infection.

Analysis of the first 22 Omicron cases in England by the UKHSA found that over half of those infected were fully vaccinated. Twelve of the 22 cases occurred more than 14 days after they had received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, two patients had taken their first dose of vaccine cases more than 28 days back, six were unvaccinated, and two had no available data, the report said.

The Guardian report also talked about a new risk assessment from the UKHSA that stated that the Omicron variant is "transmitting rapidly and successfully".

Scientists have warned that the COVID-19 Omicron variant carries a large number of mutations, including some worrisome mutations that may make it more transmissible than other variants and partly resistant to existing vaccines.

On Friday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium or the INSACOG in its bulletin said that "the low levels of neutralising antibodies from the current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced."

Giving this reason, INSACOG recommended consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk / high exposure.

A study conducted by South African researchers also suggests that there is an increased risk of Covid-19 reinfection associated with the Omicron variant.

The study states that the Omicron variant is associated with substantial ability to evade immunity from prior infection, while also noting that the spread of the Beta and Delta variants was due to increased transmissibility.