Researchers at the Niramaya Research Foundation, a not-for-profit trust based in Mumbai, do not support routine antipyretic administration to treat fever in acute respiratory infections and COVID-19. The organization has done a research on COVID-19 trends and related deaths, the findings indicated that most of the complications and deaths caused in COVID-19 patients are actually major adverse effects of the aggressive and non-scientific medications given at the mild stage and not due to the virus itself. They also pointed out that investigations on the safety of antipyretic use in COVID-19 illness are lacking.

This research paper has been prepared on the basis of researches published in the world's top medical journals. It establishes how paracetamol interferes in the body's natural response to a virus but also causes the critical conditions like cytokine storm, inflammation in lungs and coagulation, the major causes of deaths of Covid patients recently.

No research supports paracetamol in virus infections

Vivek Sheel Aggarwal, Chairman, Niramaya Research Foundation, stated, "The prescriptions of paracetamol and other medicines at the mild stage are totally against the scientific evidence. No medical literature or research supports lowering of fever in virus infections and on the contrary every research and trial shows that giving antipyretics will not only increase morbidity but also mortality."

He noted that no human trial has ever been conducted on paracetamol in virus infections in the past 70 years, whereas the trials on animals failed. On the contrary many worldwide trials have proven that lowered fever in virus infections causes replication of the virus as well as it disturbs the homeostasis balance and the immune system, especially the B cells and T cells are not able to make antibodies against the virus.

He added that using antipyretics post vaccination is also causing low or no antibodies in such cases. Similar fact has come to the light from the tests conducted by King George Medical College Lucknow where only 7% fully vaccinated people could develop antibodies against the virus.

Reason for deaths after taking COVID-19 vaccine

Further large no of deaths even after taking vaccine is a cause of deep concern and the data should be collected and analyzed whether such deaths occurred due to taking paracetamol, antibiotics and steroids after the vaccination, asserted Aggarwal.

He also claimed that if this study is given due consideration by the medical research bodies like the ICMR and if such non-scientific medicines are stopped, no mild covid patient will worsen to moderate and severe state and people will not need hospitalization and oxygen support.

This research study has been shared with top doctors in India including Dr.Balram Bhargava DG ICMR, Dr. Vinod Paul Chairman National Covid Task Force, Dr.Randeep Guleria Director AIIMS. The study has also been supported by many doctors including Dr.Sanjay Jain MS Ortho, Dr.Anu Garg MD Pedriatics, Dr.Suresh Aggarwal MS, etc.