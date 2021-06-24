Researchers at the Niramaya Research Foundation a not-for-profit trust based in Mumbai do not support routine antipyretic administration to treat fever in acute respiratory infections and COVID-19. The organization has done a research on COVID-19 trends and related deaths the findings indicated that most of the complications and deaths caused in COVID-19 patients are actually major adverse effects of the aggressive and non-scientific medications given at the mild stage and not due to the virus itself. They also pointed out that investigations on the safety of antipyretic use in COVID-19 illness are lacking. This research paper has been prepared on