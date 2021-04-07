As India is currently witnessing a huge spike in the number of active cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said one of the major reasons for the surge in cases was people becoming lax towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Vardhan used the countrymen to take up mass awareness campaigns to re-instill the importance of such measures among the masses. Also Read - Next 4 Weeks Very Very Critical: Centre Warns Amid COVID-19 Surge In India

Which States Contributed Towards COVID Spike In India

While reviewing the present scenario in the country, the Union Health Minister said, in total 11 states are responsible for the spike. “Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Rajasthan — these 11 states together contributed 54 per cent of the total cases and 65 per cent of the total deaths in the country, with a disproportionately high number of deaths in Maharashtra and Punjab,” Vardhan was quoted as saying. Also Read - Delhi sees 5000 new cases in 24 hours, night curfew starts: Know how to get an e-pass

Vardhan quoted a report by the Health Ministry and said that a high test positivity rate was being seen in Maharashtra (25 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (14 per cent). He also noted that since February, these states have witnessed a steep increase in cases, the majority of which have been reported in the younger population of 15-44 years, the ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Face Masks, Ventilated Room Or Social Distancing: Experts Reveal What Works Best Against COVID-19

What Actually Led To The Surge?

Speaking to the media, Vardhan also highlighted that a large part of the reason for the surge in cases in almost all parts of the country, more specifically in these 11 states, was that people had adopted lax behaviour towards following COVID norms. “It seems that people have given ’tilanjali’ to measures and steps that can protect them from COVID such as mask-wearing, avoiding gatherings, and maintaining physical distance, which I have called social vaccine and are as important as the vaccines that we now have,” Vardhan was quoted as saying in the statement.

He urged states to take up mass awareness campaigns to re-instill the importance of measures in the masses. “It is only with a Jan Andolan and Jan Bhagidari that we shall be able to overcome this phase of the high rise in cases in the country,” the minister said.

Measures To Prevent COVID-19 Spread Is No Rocket Science

Vardhan reminded state health ministers that “the measures to prevent and contain COVID-19 are not rocket science. We have successfully adopted these measures all of last year and shown the world our success story”. He said the same measures have to be reinforced and implemented with more rigour and commitment by states and people. They form the fundamental pillars of the fight against COVID-19, he added.

Health Ministry’s Advice To The States

In order to curb the resurgence of the pandemic, Vardhan advised states to strengthen their public and private healthcare resources. The limiting of social and public gatherings, implementation of “test, track, treat” strategy with 70 per cent RT-PCR ratio, quarantine of positive cases, contact tracing of at least 25 to 30 contacts per positive person were also stressed upon, the statement added.

Speaking on the need to enhance the pace of vaccination, Vardhan assured everyone that the Centre will continually replenish the vaccine stock and exhorted states to vaccinate the prioritised groups in a mission mode. “There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all states and UTs,” he stated.

State health ministers shared a brief snapshot of the actions taken for containment, surveillance and treatment of COVID positive cases along with best practices of their states.