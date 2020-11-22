It has been almost a year now when the coronavirus outbreak begun in China’s Wuhan city but the world is still struggling to find its cure. So far the novel coronavirus has infected over 57 million people and caused death of more than 1 million lives worldwide as per the World Health Organization (WHO) data. In India COVID-19 cases have crossed 9 million-mark and as many as thousands of people have lost their lives to this condition. According to data on the Union Health Ministry website as of November 22 total cases in the country now stands at 9050597 including 132726 deaths.