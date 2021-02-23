Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved won’t be allowed to sell its an anti-Covid medicine Coronil at least in Maharashtra. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that sale of Coronil without proper certification from competent health organisations like WHO IMA and others will not be permitted in the state. This is something that the company may not be able to produce despite Ramdev's claim that Coronil has been recognised as a medicine for “supporting measure in Covid-19” treatment. The 'clinical trials' of Coronil for Covid-19 treatment have been questioned by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO)