Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved won’t be allowed to sell its an “anti-Covid” medicine Coronil at least in Maharashtra. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that sale of Coronil without proper certification from competent health organisations like WHO, IMA and others will not be permitted in the state. This is something that the company may not be able to produce, despite Ramdev’s claim that Coronil has been recognised as a medicine for “supporting measure in Covid-19” treatment. Also Read - Ozone therapy may help build immunity and fight COVID-19: Experts

The ‘clinical trials’ of Coronil for Covid-19 treatment have been questioned by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has refuted Patanajali Ayurved’s certification claims, the minister pointed out. He also slammed two senior Central ministers for endorsing such a drug, terming the act as “highly deplorable.” Also Read - Patanjali's Coronil controversy: WHO says 'not reviewed any traditional medicine to treat Covid-19'

Patanjali Ayurved had introduced Coronil tablets in July 2020 with a claim that the drug could provide strong protection against the novel coronavirus. However, the AYUSH Ministry had refuted this claim and described Coronil as an ‘Immuno-booster.’ The company relaunched Coronil as “first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19” along with a scientific research paper during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 19, 2021 in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The medicine was promoted as CoPP and WHO GMP certified with one of the top executives at Patanjali Ayurved, even claiming that “Coronil has been recognized by WHO as First Evidence-Based Medicine for Corona.” Ramdev also told reporters that Coronil could work for treatment, prevention and cure of COVID as well as help in after-effects.

A few hours later, the WHO South-East Asia tweeted to clarify that it has not reviewed or certified any traditional medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Later Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna also issued a clarification about the WHO GMP compliant CoPP certificate. “We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

The two Union Health Ministers drew criticism for making an appearance at the launch event of an “unscientific” medicine. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) questioned Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s ethics as a physician and health minister of the country over endorsing Patanjali’s Coronil.