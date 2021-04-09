The COVID-19 situation in India is deteriorating by the day. Maharashtra leads in both the number of active cases and death rate. On Thursday, the state reported 56,286 fresh cases and 376 deaths. This takes the state’s tally up to 3,229,547 and toll to 57,028. The number of active cases in the state is now 521,317. The state health department has made a dire prediction that if not curbed, active cases in the state can cross the 1.1 million-mark by April 30. In view of this, the state government has imposed a strict lockdown on weekends in the state till further notice. The weekend lockdown will start today from 8pm and will be in force till 7am on Monday. The government has also imposed a night curfew in the state from 8pm to 7am. However, essential services have been exempted from this. In addition, Section 144 is also imposed whereby assembly of 5 people and more is prohibited. All these restrictions will remain till April 30. Also Read - Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Till Further Orders: Arvind Kejriwal Amid COVID-19 Surge

Work from home for all employees. Private offices will remain closed except for financial services.

Restaurants and bars will be closed and only takeaway and home delivery is allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

Shops, malls and marketplaces to remain closed. Essential services like medicine, groceries and vegetables exempted.

Cinemas, theatres, swimming pools, auditoriums, beauty parlours, hair salons and spas will be closed.

Religious places and places of worship will also be closed for visitors.

No beach will be open till 30 April.

What is allowed

However, the government has made some exceptions and essential services will not be affected.

E-commerce services will be allowed to operate between 7 am and 8 pm provided delivery staff is vaccinated.

All government offices to run with 50 per cent attendance.

Private, public transport will operate but rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles can run with only 50 per cent sitting capacity.

Street vendors can avail of parcel service only between 7 am to 8 pm.

Newspaper printing and distribution can continue only if the vendor is vaccinated.

Industrial operations, construction activities and the manufacturing sector can function if health protocols are adhered to strictly.

Film shoots can continue but negative RT-PCR tests is a must for everyone present from 10 April onwards.

Situation grim in Maharashtra

According to the State health department Maharashtra is recording more cases than expected. The state has already recorded 50 per cent more active cases during the current wave, in comparison to the previous wave in September 2020. The cumulative case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.76 per cent currently. The surge is overwhelming the health infrastructure in the state. Presently, 80.51 per cent beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are occupied, 32.77 per cent beds with oxygen are occupied, 60.95 per cent ICU beds are occupied.

(With inputs from IANS)