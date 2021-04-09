The COVID-19 situation in India is deteriorating by the day. Maharashtra leads in both the number of active cases and death rate. On Thursday the state reported 56286 fresh cases and 376 deaths. This takes the state’s tally up to 3229547 and toll to 57028. The number of active cases in the state is now 521317. The state health department has made a dire prediction that if not curbed active cases in the state can cross the 1.1 million-mark by April 30. In view of this the state government has imposed a strict lockdown on weekends in the state till