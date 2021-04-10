Vaccine shortage is looming large in many Indian states and this has the authorities worried. Given the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the country this is a worrying development that may lay to waste all the work done to contain the pandemic in the country. Maharashtra which is the state with the most cases face an acute shortage of the precious shots. Beset with this frightening shortage of COVID-19 vaccines the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Saturday urged the Centre to formulate a 'criteria-based policy' for distribution and disbursement of doses to different states. MVA demands 1.60 crore vaccine