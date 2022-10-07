Maharashtra To Have Special Ambulances For NewBorns

The infant ambulance is likely to see some changes like the siren used might be more comforting for the baby

Maharashtra is soon to launch special ambulance services for newborns. State's cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha informed on Thursday about the introduction of 'Khilkhilat' ambulances for newborn babies. The initiative is based on Gujarat's ambulance model, designed especially for just-born infants and new mothers for their safe travel back home, post-delivery.

The minister informed that the ambulances have been designed to drop the mother and child at their homes. The service will provide them with a safe and free homecoming. The minister further said that infants often get cranky and frightened on hearing the honks coming from a conventional ambulance. Hence, the infant ambulance is likely to see some changes like the siren used might be more comforting for the baby. As per the minister, the service will first be activated in some sub-urban areas to assess the success and will later be implemented across the state uniformly.

As per reports, these ambulances will also have a nutrition kit for the newly born child, a list of vaccines to be given at specific times, and information about the government hospitals in close vicinity.

The initiative has been taken under Mission Vatsalya which aims to establish essential services and strengthen emergency outreach for children, and their non-institutional care within families and communities.

Another kin- Neonatal ambulances

These ambulances are launched in the country to reduce the neonatal mortality rate. Their inner design is baby-friendly. They are pre-fitted with incubators, stretchers, oxygen compressors for children and other standard medical equipment as required. These ambulances are equipped with all medical facilities to ensure the delivery of quality medical care to newborns.