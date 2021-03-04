Several Indian states have been witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus in the past one month, leading to re-imposition of restrictions in some areas to break the chain of the transmission. Among these, Maharashtra is seeing the highest surge in new infections. The state reported a massive surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 9,855 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day. This is the highest single-day number since October 17 last year. With this sudden huge spike in fresh cases, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally went up to 2,179,185 on Wednesday, as per data updated by the state health department. Also Read - 23-year-old MBBS student dies of COVID after the first dose of vaccination

There are over 82,000 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and more than 52,000 people have lost their lives due to the disease. While the state's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, according to official reports. Mumbai is seeing more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas are also reporting a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

As per the Maharashtra health ministry's dashboard, total 3,60,500 people are in home quarantine and 3,701 are undergoing institutional quarantine in the state. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for Maharashtrians coming from Brazil, United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa and Middle East to undergo seven days of quarantine, irrespective of whether they have a Covid-19 negative report or not. Those who test Covid-19 positive are admitted at GT Hospital or at three listed private hospitals in Mumbai.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases since last month, CM Uddhav Thackeray had been requesting people of the state to wear masks to avoid another lockdown in Maharashtra. The state authorities, however, have imposed lockdown-like restrictions in districts witnessing record numbers. Amravati is under a complete lockdown, while night curfew or weekend lockdown has been imposed in some other districts.

Meanwhile, several other states have made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra to carry a negative Covid-19 report. The other states that are witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus include Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.