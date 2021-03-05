India has entered the second phase of immunisation program against novel coronavirus but new cases are rising every day. One of the most affected cities of the country right now is Maharashtra which has reported 10216 new coronavirus cases on Friday the highest number of single-day cases in nearly five months which took its overall tally to 2198399 a health department official said. According to the reports this is the first time since October 17 2020 the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10000- mark. On October 17 the state had reported 10259 cases. On Wednesday