Maharashtra News: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tests Positive For COVID-19

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the chief minister of the city, Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for coronavirus. Here's everything you need to know.

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, tested positive for Covid-19, according to Kamal Nath, the state observer for the Congress. This news comes as the political situation of the state with a group of MLAs had a rebellion.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Tests Positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was hospitalised in a private hospital in south Mumbai earlier that day after testing positive for the coronavirus. According to official reports, the government official was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

COVID Cases In Maharashtra Increase By 40%

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases increased by 40 per cent in the city with 3,659 added to the total number of coronavirus cases. Only one COVID fatality from Mumbai was reported by the state; an 85-year-old man with a number of chronic illnesses passed away during post-operative hospitalisation, bringing the city's total number of fatalities in June to 23.

Mumbai's daily total increased as well, rising from 1310 on Monday to 1781 on Tuesday, an increase of about 30%. With 16.9%, the daily test positivity rate remained high. There was an increase in the number of daily hospitalisations in the city with 110 patients admitted to the hospital.