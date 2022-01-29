Maharashtra Mulling To Remove Mandatory Face Mask Rule: Is It Time To Drop Mask?

The UK government has already lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks. Should India follow suit?

The Maharashtra government's Covid-19 Task Force will study the possibility of cancelling mandatory face masks in the state and submit the report to the government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said following the state Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

In the meeting, some of the cabinet members highlighted that the fact the mandatory face mask rule has been scrapped in many countries including England.

On this, the Chief Minister said that the government's Covid-19 Task Force will study the decisions on masks taken by various countries as well as the possible impact of the decision. The decision would be taken based on the recommendation by the experts in the Task Force, he added.

Thackeray also reminded the cabinet members that the government should focus on achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination in the State.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that vaccination process in the state has slowed down in the last few months.

UK lifts mandatory face mask rules

The UK government on Thursday lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks, stating that Covid-19 hospitalizations have stabilized or fallen following the successfully vaccine booster rollout. The UK's daily cases have also dropped below 100,000 in recent days, compared to over 200,000 cases a day around New Year.

According to health officials, nearly 84 per cent of people over 12 years old in the U.K. have received their second vaccine dose, and 81 per cent of the eligible population have received their booster shot.

Besides scrapping the mandatory face mask rule, England has also removed the legal requirement for Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues. The government has earlier dropped its advice for people to work from home and guidance for face coverings in classrooms.

According to health officials there, they would be now focusing on a longer-term, post-pandemic strategy that treats Covid-19 more like the flu.

Is it time to drop mask? Here are what Indian doctors say:

Dr Pritam Moon, MD, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai, said, "I don't think we have come to that scenario where face masks should be dropped. As per as Maharashtra is concerned, we still have cases coming, we still have hospital admissions and ICU cases coming."

He thinks that the dip in the daily Covid cases is partly because a lot of home testing kits are available today. "Since the severity of the cases are not too much, people also do not come up for testing. This is another possible reason for the reported decline in daily cases," Dr Moon told TheHealthSite.

"But the spread is still pretty significant. The comorbid patients, in terms of diabetes and hypertension, are still getting the infection. I don't think this is the time where the masks should be dropped. We should still continue to wear mask, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizer frequently till the infection is settled down."

Upon getting Covid infection, one should go to the nearest hospital, get it checked and treated, he noted.

"Do wear the mask, keep it mandatory and together we can curb the infection in Maharashtra," he appealed to the people.

Dr Chetan Rao Vaddepally, consultant pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, also feels that it is too early for India to think on lifting the COVID restrictions.

"It's no longer mandatory to wear face masks in the UK - they decided to live with it hence forth. Having said that they still have restrictions on masks at public places, closed gatherings and in public transports," Dr Rao said.

"The vaccination drive in the UK is so effective that majority of the population is fully vaccinated including the booster dose. As per the data from England, 74 per cent of the population have received booster doses. Hence, they could take a step forward to lift the COVID restrictions. India is yet to finish the second dose of vaccination for its population. Children are not yet vaccinated. We do not have effective antivirals available in our country. I personally feel it is too early for us to think on lifting the COVID restrictions."

"Undoubtedly Omicron is mild for now as compared to the previous coronavirus variants, but we never know what COVID has for us in the near future. There is always a risk of further mutations and emergence of a more lethal strain. It is better for us to continue COVID appropriate behaviour until we get effective antivirals in the country and until majority of the population (including children) are at least vaccinated with the 2nd dose," he added.

