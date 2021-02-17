While the overall COVID-19 graph in India has been consistently showing a downward trend recently the same cannot be said for Maharashtra. This state has seen a sudden spike in cases and on Monday it had the highest number of cases in the country. The state posted 3365 new cases higher than Kerala’s count on Monday. With over 3000 daily cases the state’s total caseload now stands at 2067643 and the toll is 51552. In light of this Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday gave a clear warning that unless people stick strictly to COVID-19 protocols they should be