Amid a sharp rise in the number of active cases in the country the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30 in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the official sources the weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. Maharashtra