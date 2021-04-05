Amid a sharp rise in the number of active cases in the country, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres, and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the official sources, the weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. Also Read - India records over 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases: These 6 states account for 81% of the new cases

Maharashtra Lockdown: Here’s All You Need To Know

Except for the essential services shops, medical shops, and grocery shops, all other shops, markets, and shopping malls will be closed till April 30. All these new restrictions will come into effect from Monday at 8 pm and will be called 'Break the Chain' instead of 'Mission Begin Again', a campaign that was launched by the state government for the phase-wise reopening of lockdown last year.

A decision to implement these restrictions was taken during the special meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video-conferencing on Sunday. All private offices, except in banking, stock market, insurance, pharma, telecommunication, and mediclaim sectors, will be shut as part of these restrictions. Work from home is mandatory for private offices, except those in local disaster management, electricity, and water supply, the statement said. Some of the rules and regulations that will be in place are mentioned below, check them out.

COVID-19 Lockdown Rules — Explained

The Maharashtra government took to Twitter and shared the news rules and regulations that have been imposed in the city. In a statement, the state government said, that all the government offices, except those departments involved in COVID-19 management, will function at 50% of their capacity. Official meetings will be held online and visitors will be barred from entering government offices. Here is the tweet:

All The Rules And Regulations Imposed In Maharashtra

Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place in the state from 7 am to 8 pm to prohibit the gathering of more than five persons at one place during the daytime.

Night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am. But medical and essential services have been exempted from the night curfew.

Gardens, beaches, and all public places will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am. If the local administration feels that people crowd these places during the daytime without observing physical distancing, they will be closed down.

Public and private transport systems will continue to operate.

Taxis and autorickshaws will ferry 50 per cent of their total capacity at a time. There will be no standing passengers in public and private buses and masks will be mandatory.

Bus drivers, conductors, and other employees must have a COVID-19 negative test report or get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Schools, colleges, and private coaching classes will be closed. However, exams for Classes 10 and 12 will take place as announced earlier.

The railway administration has been asked to ensure that outstation trains do not have standing passengers and everyone should have face masks.

Places of entertainment like theatres, cinema halls, video parlors, multiplexes, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, water parks will remain shut.

While places of worship will also be closed for devotees, religious rituals there will continue. Priests and staff at religious places should get themselves vaccinated immediately.

Only take-away and parcel services will be available from restaurants and bars and road-side eateries will also do business only for take-away and parcel service.

E-commerce services will continue from 7 am to 8 pm. Home-delivery employees need to get vaccinated, failing which the delivery person will be fined Rs 1,000 and the company Rs 10,000.

Salons, beauty parlors will be closed and the staff should get vaccinated at the earliest.

Newspaper printing and distribution will continue.

In the essential services shops, employees should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest and ensure that COVID- appropriate behavior is followed on their premises.

Agriculture-related activities, including transport of food grains and agricultural produce, will continue uninterrupted.

The industrial and manufacturing sector will not stop, but they will have to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Film and TV shoots will continue and coronavirus testing of all crew members has to be carried out. This will be implemented from April 10.

The statement said construction workers will not be taken off their jobs if they fall ill of COVID-19. Construction work would continue only if the premises has a facility for workers’ accommodation. If a worker falls ill, he would be paid full wages.

If a housing society has more than five COVID-19 patients, that building will be declared as a “mini containment” zone. A board will be put up and outsiders will be banned from entering.

The government said these restrictions have been imposed by taking care that they will not hurt the economic cycle and livelihood of people. The chief minister said he has spoken to all the stakeholders and sought their cooperation in the strict implementation of the curbs.