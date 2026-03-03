Maharashtra Gas Leak: Toxic Oleum Leak in Palghar Forces Mass Evacuation; 2,600 Rushed to Safety, Residents Report Eye Irritation

A massive leak of hazardous oleum gas at a chemical unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday led to the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 school students, while three persons complained of minor eye irritation, officials said.

Some residents have even complained of breathing issues and irritation in the throat.

Speaking to the media about how things unfolded at Bhageria Chemicals Company in the Tarapur industrial estate. Officials stated that the leak started taking place shortly after 2 pm. "As the oleum a concentrated form of sulfuric acid escaped its tank and came in contact with the air, it created a stinging mist that caused immediate eye and throat irritation for those in its path," said an official.

District collector and chief of the District Disaster Management Authority, Indu Rani Jakhar, said the company where the leak occurred is located near Salwad and Pasthal villages in the industrial belt.

"As soon as information about the incident was received, the local administration, fire brigade, police department and disaster management machinery immediately rushed to the spot. Necessary measures are being taken to bring the situation under control," Jakhar said in a statement issued by the district administration.

What Is Oleum?

Oleum, also known as fuming sulfuric acid, is a highly corrosive chemical composed of sulfur trioxide dissolved in concentrated sulfuric acid. It is widely used in industrial processes such as:

Manufacturing dyes and pigments Producing explosives Refining petroleum Making detergents and fertilizers Chemical synthesis in pharmaceutical industries

Because of its highly reactive nature, oleum releases sulfur trioxide vapors when exposed to air. These vapors can react with moisture in the atmosphere including moisture in the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs forming sulfuric acid, which can cause severe irritation and chemical burns.

Health Effects of Oleum Gas Exposure

Officials confirmed that the leak was contained, however, the air above the area has become toxic which can be converning. Here is a list of health problems that may take place when someone breathes Oleum gas filled air.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to oleum or sulfur trioxide vapors can have immediate and potentially serious health consequences. The severity depends on the concentration and duration of exposure.

Here is a list:

Eye Irritation and Burns

The eyes are extremely sensitive to acidic fumes. Even short exposure can cause: Burning sensation, Redness, Excessive tearing, Blurred vision

In higher concentrations, chemical burns to the cornea are possible.

Respiratory Distress

When inhaled, sulfur trioxide reacts with moisture in the respiratory tract, forming sulfuric acid. This can lead to: persistent cough, chest congestion, chest pain, breathing issues, and eye irritation.

In severe cases, lung inflammation or chemical pneumonitis is also possible.

Apart from these, the high-level exposure can cause fluid accumulation in the lungs (pulmonary edema), which may become life-threatening if untreated.

Skin Health Issues

Yes, direct contact with this toxic gas can also lead to skin problems, such as chemical burns.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 1,600 students from a local school, Tarapur Vidyamandir. Additionally, more than 1,000 workers from Bhageria Industries and neighbouring firms were moved to safety, it informed.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and the Fire Brigade initially faced hurdles in reaching the unit where the gas leak occurred.

