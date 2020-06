With COVID-19 continuing to claim more victims and infect more people on a daily basis in India, it is heartening to note that there is now hopes of a cure. The number of positive cases in India, as per the Health Ministry website today, stands at 4,90,401 and death toll is 15,301. India continues to occupy fourth position among the worst hit countries in the world. The search for a vaccine is going on. Scientists across the world are working round the clock to have a cure in the market at the earliest. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 4,90,401 as death toll reaches 15,301

Against this backdrop, Hyderabad-based drugmaker Hetero, which has the approval to manufacture and market the generic version of the experimental COVID-19 drug Remdesivir, has sent 20,000 vials of this drug to five states including Maharashtra and Delhi. Both these states have a high number of cases. Remdesivir was one of the first drugs to show optimistic results in trials on COVID-19 patients. It has got approval for emergency use in severely ill patients in the United States and South Korea. In Japan, it is approved for use in all patients. Also Read - Herd immunity: Should India expose its younger population to COVID-19 virus to battle the pandemic?

Indian firm readies to mass produce COVID-19 drug

Hetero is all set to produce one lakh vials of this drug in the next three to four weeks. At present, the company’s formulation facility in Hyderabad is manufacturing COVIFOR. The firm’s Visakhapatnam facility is making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Other than Delhi and Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the other two states that will receive the first batch of the drug. It is being marketed under the brand name COVIFOR in India. Telangana’s capital Hyderabad, where the drugmaker is based, will also receive the first consignment. The next batch of the drug will go to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Kochi, Trivandrum and Goa. Also Read - Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine moves to final stage of clinical trials, likely to hit market by October

Meanwhile, Pharmateucical giant Cipla has also signed a licensing agreement with US-based Gilead Sciences Inc, the original manufacturer of Remdesivir, to manufacture and sell the drug. Cipla says that it would price its anti-viral drug Remdesivir below Rs 5,000. Regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the generic versions made by Cipla and Hetero for restricted emergency use in severe COVID-19 cases. In fact, Gilead Sciences has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with four Indian generic pharma manufacturers, Cipla, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Lifesciences and Mylan, to expand the global supply of this drug.

Cost and dosage of COVIFOR

According to Hetero, a 100-milligram vial of the drug will cost Rs 5,400. The recommended dose for adults as well as pediatric patients is 200 mg on Day 1. This is to be followed by once daily maintenance doses of 100 mg for five days.

Availability

The drug will be available only through hospitals and government. You will not be able to buy this at any retail outlet as of now.

COVIFOR is not for people with chronic conditions

This drug shows promise in treating COVID-19. But it must not bee prescribed to everyone indiscriminately. People with underlying health conditions like liver disease and renal problems like kidney failure may exhibit contraindications if given this drug.. It is also not for pregnant or lactating women. This drug must also not be given to children below the age of 12 years.

(With inputs from Agencies)