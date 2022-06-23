Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Broke COVID-19 Protocols: BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Files Complaint

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night left his official residence, 'Varsha', for 'Matoshree', the family's private residence. (Image source: PTI)

"As per Covid protocol patient can't meet anyone and should be in isolation...CM Uddhav Thackeray broke Covid protocols and met with his supporters," Bagga said in the complaint.

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The BJP leader has demanded resignation from the Maharashtra CM for allegedly violating COVID-19-related protocols by meeting his supporters while heading to his personal residence from his official house in the state capital on Wednesday night.

Thackeray, who tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, to 'Matoshree' his family home in suburban Bandra, at night - hours after offering to quit the top post amid a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Copy of complaint against @OfficeofUTpic.twitter.com/j7K3n7MjeF Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 22, 2022

Several videos surfaced on the social media from the CM's residence where arty workers could be seen raising slogans and showering flowers on the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he left his official house along with his family members. In the video, Thackeray, who was wearing a face mask, could be seen stepping out of his car at Worli, the constituency of his son and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, and near Matoshree and waiving at the party workers.

What Should You Do After Testing COVID Positive?

The one and the only way to stop the virus from spreading is to be careful with the safety protocols. Wearing masks compulsorily while stepping out, maintaining social distancing, and keeping the hands clean/ sanitized is important to stay protected. But, what should one do after catching the COVID virus? here's what a COVID-positive patient should do:

Immediately isolate yourself Consult a doctor for medications and other medical assistance Stay calm Restrict your unhealthy lifestyle - stop smoking, eat healthy food, etc Give your body proper rest Up your water intake, you can also add ORS, Coconut water (fresh) to your diet. Keep your body clean and hygienic