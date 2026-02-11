Maha Shivratri 2026: 10 Beautiful Hindu Lord Shiva-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Meanings

Here are the meaningful and elegant baby girl names inspired by Lord Shiva for Maha Shivratri 2026, with origins, symbolism, and modern appeal for parents.

Lord Shiva-Inspired Baby Girl Names: Choosing a baby name is one of the most beautiful and meaningful moments for parents. Indian families adore the names that are based on gods and goddesses, as many names are inspirational and very good, as they hold positive energy, culture and blessings. Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadev, is a figure of strength, defence, kindness, and equilibrium. Although Shiva happens to be a male god, a lot of his divine attributes form very ideal names to be used on baby girls as well. Several feminine names are related to Lord Shiva, his power, his incarnations and his wife, Goddess Parvati.

10 Hindu Lord Shiva Inspired Names For Your Baby Girl

Here are 10 wonderful Hindu Lord Shiva inspired names for your baby girl, along with their meanings.

1. Shivanshi

Shivanshi refers to the possession of Lord Shiva. The word signifies purity, spiritual power and strength. One girl, Shivanshi, is supposed to be the carrier of the soothing and protective quality of Mahadev. It is a contemporary and traditional name but one that comes out gracefully and meaningfully.

2. Shivi

Shiva is a short and sweet name that is given after Shiva. It connotes that it belongs to Lord Shiva. The name is ideal for the parents who desire something easy, fashionable and based on Indian culture. Shivi is a symbol of simplicity, loyalty and inner power.

3. Ishani

One of the most celebrated names that is associated with Lord Shiva is Ishani. It translates to the goddess Parvati, who is the feminine part of Shiva. Ishani is a representation of love, beauty, courage and wisdom. Girls bearing this name are said to develop leadership and grace.

4. Sharika

Another name that is beautiful and has some form of connection with the family of Lord Shiva is Sharika. It is related to the goddess Parvati and translates to 'myna bird' and also symbolises purity and devotion. The name is beautiful, and it has a spiritual touch befitting a modern family.

5. Shivika

'Shivika' is the Sanskrit word that means 'little Shiva' or 'possession of Lord Shiva'. It shows optimism, tranquillity and godly guardianship. Shivika would make an excellent baby girl name these days due to combining traditionalism with modernism.

6. Mahika

Mahika is derived from the word 'Mahadev', a different name of Lord Shiva. Mahika translates to drops of the land dew as well as naming Shiva, who was kind and serene. The name is gentle and significant and would be ideal for the girl child.

7. Parvati

The divine mother, Shivas, who is the god of love, power and motherhood, is Parvati. By giving your daughter the name Parvati, you are blessing her with strength, fortitude, and forbearance. It is an everlasting and divine name, which is never out of fashion.

8. Haimavati

Haimavati translates to mean 'the daughter of the Himalayas', meaning Goddess Parvati, as the wife of Lord Shiva. The name symbolises wisdom, beauty, and strength. Haimavati is very traditional with profound spiritual meaning.

9. Rudrani

The feminine counterpart of Rudra, which is another strong name of Lord Shiva, is called Rudrani. Rudrani is the symbol of power, safeguarding and the power of the gods. The name will be best for parents seeking their daughter to become fearless and confident.

10. Sharmila

There is a connection between Sharmila and the tranquil and peaceful character of Lord Shiva. The name translates to comforting and modest. It displays warmth, kindness, and simplicity. The name Sharmila is a good and feminine name to use on a baby girl.

Why Choose a Shiva-Inspired Name for Your Baby Girl?

The names that belong to Lord Shiva have spiritual undertones. Shiva is referred to as the destroyer of evil and the mighty of good. When you give your daughter a Shiva-inspired name, you give her such attributes as strength, patience, compassion, and balance. These names also preserve the culture and traditions of Indians and yet find their way as beautiful names in the modern world. The first gift that a parent gives to the child is a name. It turns into her lifelong identity.

