Magnesium, a mineral which is found in humans, earth, plants, and animals, plays a significant role in various enzymatic reactions within the body including transmission of nerve impulses, metabolism of food and synthesis of fatty acids and proteins.

Adding to its benefit, the scientists at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine have found that magnesium levels may have an effect in metabolising Vitamin D. The study results published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association has revealed that the consumption of Vitamin D supplements can increase a person’s calcium and phosphate levels even if they remain Vitamin D deficient.

Razzaque, one of the researchers said that people are taking Vitamin D supplements but don’t realise how it gets metabolised. Vitamin D is not really useful or safe without magnesium.

According to the doctors, to achieve sufficient Vitamin D levels, less Vitamin D supplementation is required by the patients with the right amount of magnesium levels. Notably, magnesium also reduces osteoporosis, which helps to mitigate the risk of bone fracture that can be attributed to low levels of Vitamin D.

The scientists have linked deficiency in either of these nutrients to disorders, including cardiovascular diseases, skeletal deformities, and metabolic syndrome. Males are recommended to take 420mg magnesium daily while females should include 320mg. It has been noticed that population who consume processed food high in phosphate, refined grains, fat, and sugar have low magnesium status.