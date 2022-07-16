Food Poisoning Cases On The Rise in India: Student Dies After Eating Lunch At Madrasa

On Friday, more than 100 students reportedly fell ill due to food poisoning at an educational institution in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh reported two incidents of food poisoning in the last 24 hours. The latest incident occurred at a madrasa at Gurzala town in Palnadu district, where a student died, and 11 others were admitted to a hospital on Saturday.

Reports say, the students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea soon ill after they ate lunch served at the madarsa. They were then shifted to a hospital, where one of them succumbed. Four other students are said to be in critical condition.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. Samples of the food have also been sent for analysis.

The previous day, on Friday, more than 100 students reportedly fell ill due to food poisoning at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana.

A look at food poisoning deaths reported this year

Following the death of a 16-year-old girl due to food poisoning, Kerala government in May launched a state-wide inspection and closed down many eateries for not maintaining cleanliness.

The deceased girl and over two dozen students were taken ill after eating chicken shawarma from an eatery in Kasaragod district. They had diarrhoea, fever and vomiting.

You may like to read

The food poisoning was reported to be caused by a bacterium called Shigella, which was found present in blood and stool samples of the victims.

In April, nearly 40 people, mostly children, were admitted to hospitals due to food poisoning in J&K's Budgam district after consuming Tahaer, the traditional rice cooked with turmeric powder. according to Health Department officials.

During the same month, 97 children fell sick after eating 'pani puri' during a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. A doctor who attended to the children told media said that the kids were suffering from food poisoning. Luckily, no casualty was reported.