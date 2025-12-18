Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Sharp Fall in Temperature Raises Health Alert

A sharp drop in temperature across Madhya Pradesh has raised health concerns, prompting authorities to issue a health advisory.

Delhi Weather Updates: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Cold Wave, Thick Smog Grips National Capital - Check Latest Forecast

Madhya Pradesh is dealing with a sharp fall in temperature, prompting the state health department to issue a health advisory and increase concern over cold-related health issues. During the daytime, the temperature remains warm and composed, but during nighttime, the temperature drops drastically, creating extreme day-night variations. In Bhopal, the temperature recently touched 26.6 C during the day and fall 5.1 C at night, a difference of over 21 C. According to the officials, the state can suffer cold wave conditions between December and January, with temperatures expected to drop further by 5 to 7 C. Hospitals have been asked to stay alert and prepared.

Sudden Temperature Drop In Madhya Pradesh

According to the weather forecast, clear skies and dry condition or causing a rapid heat loss at night, leading to a sharp drop in temperature. Cold winds in many districts are making mornings and evenings colder. This sudden shift between warm days and chilly nights is unusual and increases health risk during the winter season.

Do Day-Night Temperature Swings Affect Health? According to doctors, wide gap in temperature can weaken the immunity and trigger, respiratory infections, skin problems, and joint pain. Such fluctuations are particularly harmful for people with asthma, heart diseases, and low immunity. Medical experts say these weather changes often lead to an increase in seasonal illness.

Madhya Pradesh Health advisory issued

Following guidelines from NDMA and NCDC , the health department has directed all government and privacy hospitals to remain prepared. People of age 65, children below five, and people who have heart and lung issues, and the homeless are at the higher risk. The advisory emphasised that hypothermia is a medical emergency and requires immediate medical attention. So resident should stay alert and keep themselves same from the extremely cold weather.

TRENDING NOW

How To Stay Safe During A Cold Weather In MP

People living in Madhya Pradesh are now being advised to wear warm clothes, avoid a long-term exposure to cold, drink, warm fluids, eat healthy food, and take medical help. If symptoms like fever, cough, or breathing, difficulty starts to appear. Authorities have urged people to stay updated with the weather alerts as cold conditions are likely to continue.