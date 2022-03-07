- Health A-Z
Madhuri Dixit's Beauty And Fitness Secrets at 54- Watch Video: At the age of 54, Madhuri continues to shine like a star not only with her performances but also her fitness and beauty. She has aged like a fine wine and continues to inspire millions of her fans and followers. The Dhak Dhak girl is not just known for her hit Bollywood films, but also her spotless skin and her toned figure. Watch this video to find out her diet and beauty secrets.
