Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination By 2027: Health Secretary Launches Mass Drug Administration Campaign

The disease spreads from person to person by culex mosquitoes and causes disability

The disease is a leading cause of permanent disability worldwide

With an aim of bringing an end to the transmission of lymphatic filariasis, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday launched a nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign that will administer anti-filarial drugs from door to door. Emphasis has been laid on 10 states with high disease burden.

The announcement has come a month after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called to eliminate filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of the global target.

Among the high-burden states are Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. While launching the campaign, the health secretary said that collective action is required to tackle the disease. He also emphasised on intensive monitoring at the block level. Apart from this, he has also asked for daily analysis of coverage and monitoring reports at all levels to keep track of the rate of transmission.

Neglected tropical disease

The condition is considered globally as a neglected tropical disease. It is a parasitic disease caused by microscopic, thread-like worms that live only in the human lymphatic system. The disease spreads from person to person by culex mosquitoes and causes disability. People with the disease can suffer from lymphedema and elephantiasis and in men, swelling of the scrotum is called a hydrocele. Lymphatic filariasis is a leading cause of permanent disability worldwide. There is also some stigma associated with the condition. Communities frequently shun and reject women and men disfigured by the disease and many times they are not able to work because of their disability.

Not easily detectable

As per WHO, 863 million people in 47 countries worldwide remain threatened by lymphatic filariasis and require preventive chemotherapy to stop the spread of this parasitic infection. The parasite damages the lymph system but most people have no symptoms and might never develop any clinical symptoms. Sometimes the diagnosis is only possible when tested. As per CDC, some might develop lymphedema. This is caused by fluid collection because of improper functioning of the lymph system resulting in swelling. This mostly affects the legs, but can also occur in the arms, breasts, and genitalia. Most people develop these symptoms years after being infected. Gradually, the swelling and the decreased function of the lymph system make it difficult for the body to fight germs and infections.